Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,991 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

