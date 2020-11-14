Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 7,170 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.63. The company has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

