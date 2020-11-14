Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,019 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after buying an additional 307,383 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,940,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after buying an additional 191,035 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,896,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,991,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,848,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $142.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.