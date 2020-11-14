Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zynga were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 201.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Berenberg Bank lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

ZNGA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $102,964.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,271,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,401. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

