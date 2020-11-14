GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $124.48 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $140.89. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 655.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $569,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,381 shares of company stock worth $13,061,011 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.