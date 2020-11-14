Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 34.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $55.07 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,269 shares of company stock worth $2,517,353. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

