GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Insiders have sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $226.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

