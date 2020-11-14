GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

