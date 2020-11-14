Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

