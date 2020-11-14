GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 346.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,953 shares of company stock worth $991,516. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.