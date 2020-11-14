Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.53 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $124.92 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $74,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $9,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,764,683. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

