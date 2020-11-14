Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

