Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $863,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,545.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period.

HYD opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.