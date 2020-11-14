Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after purchasing an additional 948,873 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,335.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,901,000 after buying an additional 1,063,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,010,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE:MFC opened at $15.81 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

