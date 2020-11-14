Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 501 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

