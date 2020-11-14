Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

DORM opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.