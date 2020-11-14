Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,601,000 after purchasing an additional 750,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,708,000 after purchasing an additional 204,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 737,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,687,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.74 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

