Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Insiders have sold 477,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,725,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

