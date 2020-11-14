Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.