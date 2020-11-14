Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $36.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

