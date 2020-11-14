Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,755 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,538,000 after buying an additional 2,244,865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $69.83 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.