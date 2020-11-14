Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $13,945,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.49. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 30,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,011.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,532. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

