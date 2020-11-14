GWM Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

