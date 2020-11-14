Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

