GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion and a PE ratio of 34.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

