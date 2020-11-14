GWM Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,599,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

