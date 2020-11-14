GWM Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Palomar by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

