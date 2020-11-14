GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Masimo by 179.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $245.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

