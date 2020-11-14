First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,753,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,465,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period.

FMHI stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

