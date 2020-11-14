GWM Advisors LLC Buys 5,467 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

