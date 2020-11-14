Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 172,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,996,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,014,000 after purchasing an additional 422,574 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 237,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

