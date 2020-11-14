Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after buying an additional 836,139 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.