Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $43,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

