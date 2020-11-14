Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,506 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 112.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.