Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,241 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 714,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after purchasing an additional 566,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $187.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.57.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

