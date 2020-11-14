Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after buying an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,988,000 after purchasing an additional 228,574 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

EIX stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

