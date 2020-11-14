Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,551 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,209,523 shares in the company, valued at $124,254,297.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,562 shares of company stock worth $14,558,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.