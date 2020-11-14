Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,066,000 after buying an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 229,748 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,676,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 356,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $260.30 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.66.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

