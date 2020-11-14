Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,800 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,786,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 395,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 365,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 685,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 342,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,410,605.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,215.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,150 shares of company stock worth $12,446,268. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $41.77 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,391.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

