Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

