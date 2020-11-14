Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,030 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 639,344 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,164,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,178 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,029,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 124,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

