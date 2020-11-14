Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dynex Capital worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

