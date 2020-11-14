Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.39.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

