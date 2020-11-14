Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 34,177 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 797,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 201,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

STL opened at $15.47 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.