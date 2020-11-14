BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,395 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,737 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 260,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,459 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $5,997,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -274.16 and a beta of 1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,166 shares of company stock worth $7,877,131 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.