Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 245.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after buying an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $85,940,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

NYSE EFX opened at $165.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.