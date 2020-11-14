Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avalara were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,012 shares of company stock valued at $23,654,127. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $151.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $175.67. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -236.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

