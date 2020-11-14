Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $302.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $316.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.55.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,082. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

