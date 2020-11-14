Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Lennar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

