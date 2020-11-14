BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,638,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,552,000 after buying an additional 1,559,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,398,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,064 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 17,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 502,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,021 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 465,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 366,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $75.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

